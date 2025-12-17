Osman Hadi attempted murder: RAB arrests parents of prime accused Faisal

On Friday, in the capital’s Purano Paltan area, miscreants shot Osman Hadi while he was travelling in a rickshaw, firing from a moving motorcycle.

He is a prospective candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency and the convener of the Inqilab Moncho. His condition is critical. On Monday, Hadi was taken to Singapore for advanced medical treatment.

According to investigation-related sources, the prime suspects involved in the attack on Osman Hadi are Faisal Karim Masud, a former leader of Chhatra League, the organisation whose activities are now banned, and his associate Alamgir Sheikh. It has been reported that both individuals have fled to India.

In a press release, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) stated that preliminary investigations revealed that Faisal is the third child among the four children of Humayun and Hasi.

Faisal frequently visited the residence of his sister, Jasmin Akhter, in Agargaon, Dhaka. On the night of the incident, Faisal arrived at Jasmin’s residence carrying a bag. Later, he disposed the bag in an open area of the premises.