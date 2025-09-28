Amar Ekushey Book Fair not in held in December
The Amar Ekushey Book Fair, organised by Bangla Academy, will not be held this December.
The announcement was made today, Sunday, in a notice signed by Bangla Academy’s director general, professor Mohammad Azam.
The notice stated that, following a decision by the home ministry on 21 September, arrangements for the book fair must be made after the upcoming national parliamentary election.
In this context, the date for the fair previously announced based on the opinions of the Bangladesh Publishers and Booksellers Association (BAPUS) and other stakeholders has been suspended.
Earlier, the 2026 Amar Ekushey Book Fair was scheduled to run from 17 December this year to 17 January 2026.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday evening, professor Mohammad Azam said that the decision to hold the book fair in December had been made after consultations with BAPUS and other relevant parties.
However, following the home ministry’s directive, the December schedule has now been suspended. A new date will be set after further discussions with all concerned parties.