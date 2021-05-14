Main Eid-jamaat held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque

The main congregation (jamaat) of Eid-ul-Fitr was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here today by maintaining proper health guidelines and social distancing in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, reports BSS.
Mawlana Mizanur Rahman led the first Eid jamaat at 7:00am. Muazzin of the mosque Hafez Qari Kazi Masudur Rahman acted as the Muqabbir there.
Later, a special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim ummah.
A total of five Eid congregations took place at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The first jamaat was held at 7:00am, the second at 8:00am, the third at 9:00am, the fourth at 10:00am and the last jamaat was held at 10:45am.
Special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of those who died of fatal Covid-19 and also wishing for the early recovery of the Corona patients throughout the country as well as across the world.
Doa was too offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other members, faced martyrdom on the fateful night of 15 August in 1975 and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the county and its people in different democratic movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.
No Eid jamaat was held at the National Eidgah this year in a bid to contain the spread lethal coronavirus.