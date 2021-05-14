Main Eid-jamaat held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque

The main congregation (jamaat) of Eid-ul-Fitr was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here today by maintaining proper health guidelines and social distancing in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, reports BSS.

Mawlana Mizanur Rahman led the first Eid jamaat at 7:00am. Muazzin of the mosque Hafez Qari Kazi Masudur Rahman acted as the Muqabbir there.

Later, a special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim ummah.

A total of five Eid congregations took place at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The first jamaat was held at 7:00am, the second at 8:00am, the third at 9:00am, the fourth at 10:00am and the last jamaat was held at 10:45am.