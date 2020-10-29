Institute of Public Health

'Maintain purdah and keep ringtone off'

Special Correspondent
Dhaka

The director of the Institute of Public Health under the health ministry has issued directives for all Muslims working in the office to maintain purdah. He has also said that all mobile phones must be turned off of the ring tones silenced during office.

The Institute of Public Health director issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday.

When asked about the matter, director Muhammad Abdur Rahim told Prothom Alo on Thursday, "I issued the notice within office, not to the media or on Facebook." He refused to comment further on the notice.

The notice stated that during office hours, all officers and employees of the Institute of Public Health must keep their mobile phones turned off or the ringers silenced.

The men of the institute must wear their pants above the ankle and women must wear hijab, reaching below the ankle, according to the director's orders. He directed that they must maintain purdah.

