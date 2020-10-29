'Maintain purdah and keep ringtone off'

The director of the Institute of Public Health under the health ministry has issued directives for all Muslims working in the office to maintain purdah. He has also said that all mobile phones must be turned off of the ring tones silenced during office.

The Institute of Public Health director issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday.

When asked about the matter, director Muhammad Abdur Rahim told Prothom Alo on Thursday, "I issued the notice within office, not to the media or on Facebook." He refused to comment further on the notice.