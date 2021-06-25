Major shift taking place in global economy: Foreign minister

He was addressing a virtual programme titled "Perspective Plan 2041 and Quest for Development: Golden Bengal as a Label for Nation Branding" held on Thursday night.
Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia Md Javed Patwari and Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury also spoke at the event. Professor Shamsul Alam made a comprehensive presentation with relevant data, on perspective plan 2041 at the event organised by Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh.
Momen said this is a landmark year for Bangladesh as the country is celebrating two significant events together -- the birth centenary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of our independence.
"We have also crossed another historic milestone this year. We have received final recommendation from the United Nations Committee for Development Policy (CDP) to graduate from the group of Least Developed Countries (LDC), which was endorsed by ECOSOC recently," he said.
The minister said Bangladesh is a market of 165 million people. The country has a strategic location between the South and South East Asia.
“It also offers attractive investment opportunities for foreign investors, including from Saudi Arabia.”
"The Saudi side could tap in our public private partnership investment opportunity," said the foreign minister, adding that Bangladesh is expecting to sign a MoU with the Saudi counterpart soon, which will allow Saudi investors to invest under PPP.