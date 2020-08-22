Malaysia deports Rayhan who criticised treatment of migrants in Al Jazeera documentary

Malaysia arrested 25-year-old Rayhan and blacklisted him from entering the country last month, after Al Jazeera's 3 July documentary on Malaysia's treatment of undocumented foreign workers during the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a backlash in the Southeast Asia nation.

At that time, Qatar-based Al Jazeera said it was disturbing Rayhan had been arrested "for choosing to speak up about some of the experiences of the voiceless and the vulnerable."

Rights groups have accused the government of suppressing media freedom after authorities questioned Al Jazeera's journalists, raided their office, and opened into alleged sedition, defamation and violation of a communications law.