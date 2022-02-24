'Malaysia will recruit more manpower from Bangladesh'

Malaysia is keen to recruit more manpower from Bangladesh particularly for the plantation sector, visiting Malaysian minister of plantation industries and commodities Zuraida Kamaruddin said on Thursday, reports UNB.

The Malaysian minister said this when she paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganobhaban.

Zuraida Kamaruddin discussed the proposal whether workers can be recruited from Bangladesh through Government-to-Government (G2G) channel for the plantation sector, PM's deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher told reporters after the meeting.