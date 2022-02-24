'Malaysia will recruit more manpower from Bangladesh'

With the proposed recruitment system, the visiting minister said they want to make sure basic rights and facilities, including decent accommodation and salary for the workers as well as to make the recruitment process easier, transparent and free of hassle and harassment.
They are eager to introduce a tracking system to oversee the workers, she said.
Zuraida Kamaruddin said Malaysia thinks that the existing bilateral relations between the two countries will be strengthened further.
The prime minister welcomed the proposal and hoped the bilateral relations with Malaysia would be stronger in the days to come.
The Malaysian minister lauded the PM for her successful Covid-19 pandemic management.
She hailed Sheikh Hasina as symbol of achievement for all the global women as what she said the Bangladesh leader is one of the most influential women leaders in the world.
Hasina thanked the Malaysian government for extending Covid vaccination support to Bangladesh and conveyed good wishes to the Malaysian prime minister.
Zuraida also conveyed the greetings of the Malaysian prime minister to the Bangladesh Premier.
PM's ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus and the Malaysian high commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim were present.