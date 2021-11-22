Maldives vice president in city

Cooperation in the areas of health, education, manpower export will be discussed during his visit apart from other bilateral issues.
The vice president is likely to meet president Abdul Hamid during his visit.
He is likely to have meetings with several ministers including education minister Dipu Moni.
Faisal Naseem was sworn into office on 17 November, 2018 for a 5-year term.
Earlier, Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih visited Bangladesh in March and joined Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary celebrations and Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee of independence.