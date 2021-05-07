Mall crowds may bring back Covid nightmare: Health minister

Voicing concerns over huge crowds at shopping malls violating health safety rules, health minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday warned that the coronavirus transmission may spike again if this trend continues till Eid-ul-Fitr, reports UNB.

“The government has allowed reopening shops and malls on the occasion of Eid, but the crowds we’re seeing there will surely contribute to the virus surge again,” he said.

The minister said, “What if you don’t buy clothes for an Eid? The government has reopened markets, but it’s up to us whether to go or not there. Many women go for shopping with children without wearing masks. Though we’ve given various instructions in this regard, people aren’t maintaining the health safety rules accordingly.”

Speaking at a virtual discussion organised by Bangladesh Private Medical College Association, he said, people must cooperate with the government in containing the virus by maintaining health safety rules, physical distancing and wearing masks.