Mamunul’s so-called second wife's son files GD, seeks protection

The eldest son (17) of Jannat Ara, the woman whom Hefazat leader Mamunul claims to be his second wife, filed a general diary (GD) at the Paltan police station on Saturday night, seeking protection for himself and his mother.

Deputy commissioner of Motijheel division, Syed Nurul Islam, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Jannat had gone to a resort in Narayanganj with the Hefazat-e-Islam joint secretary Mamunul Huq who claims she is his second wife.

In the GD, Jannat’s son wrote he hadn’t been able to trace his mother for quite a few days and on 8 April came to Dhaka from Bagerhat.