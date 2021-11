A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house after killing his wife and six-year-old daughter at Jamgara in Ashulia of Savar on Saturday night, UNB reports.

The deceased are Sabur Mia, 30, a rickshaw puller, his wife Rozina Begum, 25 and their daughter Sumaiya.

Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station, said, Sabur from Dinajpur lived in a rented house at Jamgara Rupayan field.