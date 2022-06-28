Many people ‘over-exaggerating’ impact of sanctions: US ambassador

“Yes, the sanctions did have an impact. I think many people are over-exaggerating the impact because the relationship we have is so broad and we deal with so many issues,” he told Voice of America Bangla Service in an interview at the US Department of State.

He said the sanction is one issue but they continue to work very closely under the security front.

Ambassador Haas further said the US stopped providing training to the RAB in 2018 because of concerns as they want to see accountability for the past human rights violations and to reform the RAB so that it does not repeat the same.

Earlier, on 10 December, 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and some of its serving as well as former officials, based on what the US said was “credible evidence” of serious human rights abuses.