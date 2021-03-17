Mark Tully calls Bangabandhu century’s great leader

Famous British journalist Sir William Mark Tully today described Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as one of great leaders of the past century, recounting memories of his first meeting after Bangladesh’s Liberation War.

“The way he treated me . . . the emotion in his voice for his people . . . it can be truly said that ‘Sheikh Saab’ as I knew him, was one of the great leaders of the century,” said Mark Tully in a recorded message, conveyed and screened at the celebration programme of Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur and Golden Jubilee of Independence at the National Parade Ground here today.

After return from Dhaka, Tully recalled, “He (Bangabandhu) had the kindness to invite me to meet him and I never forget that occasion”.

He said Bangladesh is very special place for him because of his long relationship with Bangladesh as journalist.

On the happy occasion of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh, he said, “I particularly rejoice for the memories of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great leader of your country”.