377 Bangladeshis among 770 foreigners detained in Malaysia

The Malaysian immigration department (JIM) on Tuesday night arrested 770 undocumented migrants, including 377 Bangladeshis, in a raid at gambling spots at Jalan Bedara in Bukit Bintang of Kuala Lumpur, reports Malaysian news portal Bernama.

According to the report, shocked by the raid, many tried to escape by climbing buildings, hiding under tables and in business premises but all were arrested.

JIM Enforcement Division director Basri Othman told the local media that the operation was carried out from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm local time after receiving complaints from the public over the past three weeks.