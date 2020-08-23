Mashrafe’s parents recover from COVID-19

The parents of former captain of Bangladesh cricket team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza have recovered from COVID-19.

Mohammad Faruk, an official of Narail Express Foundation said Mashrafe’s father Golam Mortaza and mother Hamida Mortaza were found negative in the second test on Saturday.

Earlier, four family members including Mashrafe’s parents, aunt and sister-in-law tested positive for coronavirus on 7 August and then they received treatment from home.