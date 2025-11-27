158 UNOs transferred ahead of election
The government has issued an order transferring 158 upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) to various government offices ahead of the national election.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday night.
The transfers, involving senior assistant secretary-level UNOs, follow the recent appointment of new UNOs in 166 upazilas across eight divisions earlier.
According to the notification, the transferred officers must leave their current posts and join their new assignments by 30 November.
Failure to comply will be considered an immediate release from their current position. Officers whose new workplaces have already changed must submit joining letters indicating the updated office address.
Meanwhile, the government has appointed superintendents of police for 64 districts across the country.