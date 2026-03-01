No statement made on investigation into police deaths: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that he has not made any statement so far regarding an investigation into the deaths of police personnel during the July mass uprising.

He made the remarks today, Sunday, while responding to a journalist’s question at the Secretariat.

A journalist asked about comments reportedly attributed to the Home Minister by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Minister for Local Government, who had said that actions regarding the police personnel killed in July would follow the stance of the Home Minister.

In response, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Has the Home Minister said anything about this? I do not know why the secretary general gave such an explanation. I have made no statement on this matter. I do not know what our secretary general has said. I have not made any statement on this issue.”

The Home Minister added, “You are aware that toward the end of the interim government’s tenure, A protection ordinance. Its basis was a clause in the July National Charter pledge. All political parties agreed to that clause. Those who signed the July National Charter agreed to the pledge, which stated that legal protection must be provided to those who led and participated in the July mass uprising. Constitutional protection must also be ensured. We signed and committed to those pledges.”