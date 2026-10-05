Govt committed to safe, sustainable housing for all: PM
“Ensuring safe and sustainable housing for all citizens is not as easy in a densely populated country like Bangladesh as it is in developed countries,” the PM said.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday said the government is firmly committed to ensuring safe, affordable, environment-friendly and sustainable housing with basic services and facilities for all citizens.
“Ensuring not merely a house but housing that is safe, affordable, environment-friendly and equipped with basic services and facilities is the government’s goal,” he said.
The prime minister was addressing the opening ceremony of World Habitat Day 2026, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, at the Hall of Fame of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in the capital this morning.
He said the government has taken all possible measures to ensure “Universal Housing, Sustainable Urbanisation”, stressing that liveable, affordable, environment-friendly and safe housing with basic services and facilities is a fundamental right of citizens and that the government is firmly committed to ensuring it.
The prime minister said World Habitat Day is not merely about having a house, as it is directly linked with safe water, uninterrupted electricity, improved sanitation, public transport, better road management, education and healthcare, adequate employment opportunities and, above all, a safe environment for a dignified life.
“Ensuring safe and sustainable housing for all citizens is not as easy in a densely populated country like Bangladesh as it is in developed countries,” he said.
“Bangladesh must face every challenge and move forward in line with the rest of the world to sustain itself with dignity in the competitive global arena,” he added.
Referring to the growing population in the country’s cities and urban areas, Tarique Rahman said Dhaka is currently under excessive population pressure, while other cities are facing almost similar situations.
“Several times more people are living in urban areas than their normal capacity, creating various crises in urban life,” he said.
The prime minister said building planned, safe, environment-friendly and inclusive cities is one of the government’s major goals.
“At the same time, ensuring liveable, safe and dignified housing for low- and lower-middle-income people has been given special priority in the government’s plans,” he said.
Tarique Rahman said ensuring planned urbanisation and housing and providing accommodation facilities for people with limited incomes are among the government’s major electoral pledges.
The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has been working tirelessly to implement the goals, he said, adding that master plans are being prepared for every City Corporation and district for planned urbanisation.
The prime minister said development authorities have already been formed in Sylhet, Mymensingh, Barishal, Cumilla, Rangpur and Narayanganj.
“This will make it easier to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11 of the United Nations through the development of inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities,” he added.
Referring to measures to ease population pressure in urban areas, the prime minister said, “Improving faster, affordable and safe connectivity between Dhaka and other cities and the rest of the country, while increasing civic amenities in rural areas, can be an effective alternative to reduce pressure on urban areas.”
In this connection, he said the government has already taken and started implementing various measures to this end.
“Moving beyond development centred on the capital and a few major cities, the government has taken multifaceted initiatives to bring every region of the country into the mainstream of national development,” he said.
“The government’s goal is not centralised urbanisation, but decentralised, balanced urban and regional development,” he added.
The prime minister said the government has already undertaken plans for spatial planning across the country under the supervision of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and for developing secondary townships around Dhaka.
Describing the environmental protection as an important consideration in developing liveable housing, the prime minister said planned housing is being developed in divisional, district and upazila towns through the National Housing Authority and development authorities, giving due importance to nature and the environment.
“Recent global political and economic developments have created both challenges and opportunities for Bangladesh,” he said, adding, “Even amid the changing situation, the government is continuing sincere efforts to implement various measures quickly and transparently to address urban challenges”
The prime minister said addressing the housing crisis in the country’s urban and city areas would be difficult for the government alone.
“In this regard, the coordinated participation of private entrepreneurs in the housing sector and other relevant stakeholders can play an effective and important role in addressing the situation,” he said.
Tarique Rahman said efforts are underway to promote block-based housing, establish parks and playgrounds in designated areas, and develop industrial zones in designated areas as part of initiatives to ensure citizens’ fundamental rights.
“I believe that if the government can gradually implement all the plans it has undertaken, ‘safe housing for all’ will become a reality for the citizens of the country, InshaAllah,” he said.
The theme of this year’s World Habitat Day is “Universal Housing, Sustainable Urbanisation”.
At the beginning of the programme, verses from the Holy Quran and other religious scriptures were recited. A documentary marking the World Habitat Day 2026 was screened and the Prime Minister unveiled a commemorative publication.
Before entering the venue, Tarique planted a golden champa sapling on the premises of the conference centre.
Besides, a three day housing fair has been organised at the lobby of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre marking the day.
Later, a discussion on the theme of the day was organised with Housing and Public Works Minister Zakaria Taher in the chair. Secretary of the ministry Md. Obaidur Rahman delivered the welcome address on the occasion.
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo, Housing and Public Works State Minister Ahammad Sohel Monzoor and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Carol Flore-Smereczniak addressed the programme as special guests.