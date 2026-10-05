Govt committed to safe, sustainable housing for all: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday said the government is firmly committed to ensuring safe, affordable, environment-friendly and sustainable housing with basic services and facilities for all citizens.

“Ensuring not merely a house but housing that is safe, affordable, environment-friendly and equipped with basic services and facilities is the government’s goal,” he said.

The prime minister was addressing the opening ceremony of World Habitat Day 2026, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, at the Hall of Fame of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in the capital this morning.

He said the government has taken all possible measures to ensure “Universal Housing, Sustainable Urbanisation”, stressing that liveable, affordable, environment-friendly and safe housing with basic services and facilities is a fundamental right of citizens and that the government is firmly committed to ensuring it.