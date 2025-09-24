Chief Adviser to inform world about Bangladesh’s next election: Shafiqul Alam

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday said Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during his ongoing US visit will inform the world about Bangladesh’s next general elections scheduled for the first half of February next year.

“Of course, the next general elections will be held in the first half of February,” he said while briefing newspersons about the outcomes of the second day of the chief adviser’s New York visit.

Professor Yunus is scheduled to address the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 26 September.