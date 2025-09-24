Chief Adviser to inform world about Bangladesh’s next election: Shafiqul Alam
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday said Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during his ongoing US visit will inform the world about Bangladesh’s next general elections scheduled for the first half of February next year.
“Of course, the next general elections will be held in the first half of February,” he said while briefing newspersons about the outcomes of the second day of the chief adviser’s New York visit.
Professor Yunus is scheduled to address the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 26 September.
Alam said the chief adviser will inform the world about what reforms the Bangladesh interim government has taken in the last 14 months and the recovery of the country’s economy.
He said Muhammad Yunus will also focus on what initiatives his government has taken for Bangladesh’s democratic transition.
“The main message is that a fundamental election is going to be held within 15 February. It will be a free, fair, peaceful, credible and festive one,” the press secretary insisted.
He said the world leaders have already assured the interim government that they will provide full support to Bangladesh’s election.
Referring to the recent DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union) and JUCSU (Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union) elections, Alam said the Bangladesh’s people will cast their votes in the next general polls and it will be a free one.
Replying to a question, he said the chief adviser in his UNGA speech will highlight the works that his government has taken in the last 14 months, election preparations, trial and Rohingya issue.
Responding to another query, the press secretary said the interim government has no distance with political parties, while it is holding meetings with those.
About the misdeeds of Awami League, he said the party can do all kinds of misdeeds.
“In July-August (in 2024), we saw what the Awami League could do. In the 15 years of the Awami League reign, we have seen how they can kill and disappear people and how fake cases can be filed against thousands of people,” Alam said.
“See now what is their (AL) position … now they have no friends,” he added.