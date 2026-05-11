Measles: Not all children receiving vaccines, death toll surpasses 400

Another 11 children have died from measles. Seven of them died with symptoms of measles, while four had confirmed measles infections.

With these latest deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported that 409 people have now died either from measles or with measles-like symptoms.

The government has launched a nationwide vaccination campaign to contain measles infections and deaths. However, not all children have come under the vaccination programme.

After receiving information from UNICEF, investigations in Dhaka and outside the capital revealed such a situation.

According to UNICEF’s Rapid Convenience Monitoring (RCM), 30 to 40 per cent of children in urban areas and 15 per cent in rural areas have still not received the vaccine.