Evening News Highlights

EU wants to see a free, inclusive and peaceful election
The European Union (EU) has stressed that the next national parliamentary election of Bangladesh should be free, transparent and inclusive. The EU, comprising 27 countries, has decided to send observers to the next election in Bangladesh.
This message was conveyed during a meeting held between a delegation of Awami League, led by the party's general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, and EU diplomats in Dhaka on Thursday morning. The seven-member EU delegation was led by the EU ambassador in Dhaka, Charles Whiteley.
BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight
Just weeks after the BBC aired a documentary examining Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in deadly 2002 sectarian riots, tax inspectors descended on the broadcaster's offices.
Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party says the two are not connected, but rights groups say the BBC raids this week show the parlous state of press freedom in the world's biggest democracy.
Bangladesh to participate in Homeless World Cup for first time
Some of them are day labourers, some work in tea gardens for a pittance, some are from the remotest hill areas, some are physically challenged and some continue their studies defying all odds. They have one thing in common—they don’t have safe homes to live.
Another common thing among the band is they are dreaming to represent Bangladesh for the first time in the next Homeless World Cup scheduled to be held in California, USA on 6-15 July.
Several injured in BCL attack on Chhatra Odhikar
Several people were injured on Friday after BCL men allegedly attacked members of rival Chhatra Odhikar Parishad on Dhaka University campus.
The incident took place near TSC as Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activists were preparing to observe the organisation's 6th founding anniversary.
According to Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders, they were trying to enter TSC to observe their programme while some BCL men blocked them and carried out the attack.