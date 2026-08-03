Adenovirus worsening risks for measles patients

Children infected with both measles and adenovirus are developing more severe complications, with their condition deteriorating rapidly, according to findings from the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute. Tests on a number of children hospitalised with measles have detected adenovirus, prompting physicians to say the virus should be taken into account when assessing the country''s ongoing measles outbreak.

Shishu Hospital has informed the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) about the findings. However, neither the DGHS nor the Ministry of Health has taken any action so far. Meanwhile, the US government and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have shown interest in the issue, with CDC experts already visiting the hospital.

Public health experts and physicians say adenovirus is not a new pathogen. It has circulated in Bangladesh and many other countries for years and is present year-round. On its own, adenovirus is generally not considered highly dangerous and typically causes fever, runny nose and cough, with most patients recovering without difficulty. However, physicans say complications appear to increase significantly when adenovirus and measles occur together.

At a DGHS meeting on measles management on 23 June, representatives from the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute raised the issue of simultaneous infection with measles and adenovirus.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday, DGHS Director of Disease Control Professor Halimur Rashid said, "I have never heard of measles and adenovirus co-infection. The Shishu Hospital also did not inform us about it. They could have written to us."

When asked how the CDC in Atlanta had learned about the issue while the DGHS had not—despite the meeting being held at the directorate—he replied, "I don''t recall that meeting."