Retired JnU professor Anowara Begum granted bail

A Dhaka court has granted bail to retired Jagannath University professor SM Anowara Begum who was sent to prison last Thursday in connection with a case filed over an attempted murder during the July mass uprising.

Human rights organisation Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) had issued a statement yesterday, Sunday condemning the imprisonment of professor Anowara, who is over sixty years old.

Her lawyer appealed to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka seeking her bail. Following the hearing, magistrate Minhazur Rahman Khan granted her bail. Anowara Begum’s lawyer Obaidul Islam confirmed her bail to Prothom Alo.

The bail petition stated that Professor Anowara Begum is 70 years old and has served as a faculty member at Jagannath University for 35 years. She is a retired academic, a woman, and is in poor health. According to the Code of Criminal Procedure, she is entitled to be granted bail.