Portfolios distributed among 2 state ministers
Portfolios of the two state ministers, who were assigned to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, the Ministry of Railways, and the Ministry of Shipping, have been distributed.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridge issued a notification today, Wednesday, in this regard.
According to the notification, Habibur Rashid will be responsible for the Road Transport and Highways Division as well as the Ministry of Railways.
Md Rajib Ahsan will oversee the Ministry of Shipping and the Bridges Division.
In the cabinet led by prime minister Tarique Rahman, there are 25 full ministers and 24 state ministers apart from Tarique Rahman himself.
Under the Rules of Business, the prime minister allocates the responsibilities of ministries or divisions to ministers and state ministers.