Prime Minister to launch ‘Farmer Card’ distribution on 14 April
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the ‘Farmer Card’ distribution programme on a pilot basis on 14 April on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh-1433 Bangla Calendar.
The premier himself disclosed the matter while he was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the sports card and allowance distribution programme at his Tejgaon office on Monday morning.
“The ‘Farmer Card’ or ‘Krishak Card’ distribution programme is going to start from 14 April.
In this way, the government has started implementing every pledge consistently to improve the living standard of the country’s people.
In that continuity, the 'Sports Card' has started from today (Monday),” he said.
In the pre-pilot phase, information from all categories of farmers is being collected continuously. After that the programme will be launched simultaneously in 11 upazilas on Pahela Baishakh.
The selected upazilas are: Tangail Sadar, Shibganj in Bogura, Panchagarh Sadar Boda upazila in the district, Islampur in Jamalpur, Shailkupa in Jhenaidah, Nesarabad in Pirojpur, Juri in Moulvibazar, Cumilla Sadar, Goalanda in Rajbari and Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar.
The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) under the Ministry of Agriculture will implement the programme.
Under this program, landless, marginal and small farmers will receive an average subsidy or agricultural input assistance of Tk 2,500.
In addition, financial assistance will be provided to certain categories of farmers at a rate determined by the government during the Kharif-1 and Kharif-2 seasons.