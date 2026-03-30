Prime Minister to launch ‘Farmer Card’ distribution on 14 April

“The ‘Farmer Card’ or ‘Krishak Card’ distribution programme is going to start from 14 April.

In this way, the government has started implementing every pledge consistently to improve the living standard of the country’s people.

In that continuity, the 'Sports Card' has started from today (Monday),” he said.

In the pre-pilot phase, information from all categories of farmers is being collected continuously. After that the programme will be launched simultaneously in 11 upazilas on Pahela Baishakh.