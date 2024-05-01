OIC Islamic Summit preparatory meetings begins in Banjul
The preparatory meetings of the 15th Session of the OIC Islamic Summit have started in Banjul, The Gambia, on Tuesday, under the theme “Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development”, said a press release.
The two-day-long Senior Officials Meeting is being led by Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh.
The Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the OIC, Javed Patwary, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria and Non-Resident High Commissioner of Bangladesh to The Gambia, Masudur Rahman, Director General (International Organizations), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wahida Ahmed, are participating at the Senior Officials Meeting.
The Senior Officials Meeting is finalizing the “Draft Resolution on the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds Ash-Sharif”, “Draft Final Communique”, and “Banjul Draft Declaration” to be adopted by the Preparatory Meeting of the Foreign Ministers.
The discussions are dominated by issues related to Palestine in view of the recent atrocities in Gaza. The Senior Officials Meeting will also discuss economic, humanitarian, social, cultural, and issues concerning women and youth that have an impact on the Muslim Ummah.
The Preparatory Meeting of the Foreign Ministers will start from 2 May led by Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud