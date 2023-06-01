Tk 1b for youth to build Smart Bangladesh

Stressing on Smart Bangladesh, it is said in the proposed budget that in addition to skill development, necessary steps will be taken to create job opportunities for the youth in the country as well as abroad.

"We want to motivate our youth to come out of the traditional mindset of getting employment and look for diverse fields for employment and make contributions to the society. At the same time, we want to create the right platform. Online learning opportunities are being created and expanded on various e-learning platforms for general, technical, vocational and entire life learning," said the finance minister in his budget speech.

The government will train 80,000 youth in advanced technology and innovation through research and innovation centres of various universities.

They are creating infrastructure and providing facilities suitable for startup and entrepreneurship development, the finance minister said.