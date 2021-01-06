Mention of 'East Pakistan' on stamp released on BCL anniversary creates controversy

The postal department has released a commemorative stamp on the occasion of the founding anniversary of ruling Awami League’s student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League which reads ‘4 January 2021, 73th founding anniversary of East Pakistan Muslim Chhatra League’.

The mention of 'East Pakistan' in the writing of the stamp has drawn huge flak from different quarters in the social media.

Post and telecommunication minister Mustafa Jabbar on Munday released the stamp at a programme in the capital's Dak Bhaban. The stamp has a picture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Press Institute of Bangladesh’s (PIB) director general Zafar Wazed wrote, the word Purba Pakistan (East Pakistan) started to fade away from the name of Chhatra League after the election of 1970 and wiped out completely in 1971. But those who were leaders of East Pakistan era might continue that legacy in their heart. Their stance might get reflected in the postal stamp, which is bewildering. They might have also fear that their name would be obliterated if the word (East Pakistan) is wiped out

The minister, however, maintained that the truth of the history is reflected through postal stamps and it cannot be changed.

He asked the detractors to face the truth.