Ferry movement on Paturia-Daulatdia route resumes after 5 hours

After the sun rises, the density of fog increased and the river root was totally invisible, he added.
During this period, six ferries were anchored at Paturia ghat and four others at Daulatdia with vehicles and passengers, as two ferries were stranded in the middle of the river Padma.
The movement of all kinds of engine driven boats and launches were also suspended during the period.
At about 11.30 am, the ferry movement started when the fog began to decline.
Newaz said about 70 vehicles including passenger bus, truck, pick-up and private cars are waiting to cross the river at its both banks.
Within two hours of vessel movement, all the waiting vehicles standing in queue will hopefully be ferried, he added.
All the 12 ferries are now running in full swing.