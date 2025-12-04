Qatar offers air ambulance for Khaleda Zia’s treatment

Earlier, on 29 November, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wrote to Qatar’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Seraya Ali Al-Qahtani, requesting assistance in arranging an air ambulance.

Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital on the night of 23 November after experiencing breathing difficulties. Tests detected a lung infection, following which she was admitted. Her condition deteriorated early Sunday, prompting her transfer from the SDU (Step-Down Unit) to the CCU (Coronary Care Unit).

Party leaders and activists from various parts of the country continued to gather outside Evercare Hospital today to enquire about her condition. A large crowd was visible at around 10:30 am.