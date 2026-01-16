Nagorikata expansion event showcases support for civic engagement in Bangladesh
The Nagorikata: Civic Engagement Fund (CEF) successfully held its expansion event at Hotel Lakeshore Grand in Dhaka, bringing together Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), government representatives, development partners, and national and international stakeholders. The event provided a platform to reflect on Nagorikata’s journey so far and its expanding role in strengthening civic engagement in Bangladesh, said a press release.
The event was designed as curated and scene based, moved beyond conventional formats to encourage collective reflection on Nagorikata’s approach to partnership, collaboration, and citizen-centred engagement.
Discussions highlighted how civic initiatives supported under the programme are contributing to inclusive governance, accountability, and dialogue: from grassroots action to national-level engagement.
Representatives from civil society opened the event by setting the context of Nagorikata’s evolution. This was followed by reflections from Development Partners and government officials on how civic engagement aligns with national priorities and contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goals 5 and 16.
Advisor to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Sharmeen S Murshid, who also serves as Advisor to the Ministry of Social Welfare for the interim government, attended the event. She emphasised that civil society actors play a critical role in the journey towards a just and equitable society in Bangladesh and noted that a programme like Nagorikata is instrumental in strengthening their voices.
Ambassador Michael Miller, Head of the EU to Bangladesh, stated "The EU is honoured to join the Civic Engagement Fund - Nagorikata partnership with Canada and Switzerland. We believe in supporting civil society in Bangladesh, and our investment of EUR 6 million will ensure that our partners across the country have the means to provide services to citizens, act as a vital source of inspiration and ideas, and advocate in favour of essential reforms”
The Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, Reto Renggli, stated: “Since its formal launch in 2024, the Civic Engagement Fund has achieved important results. It has reached a significant number of NGOs and community-based organisations, expanded its focus on the Sustainable Development Goals, and achieved strong coverage across districts and populations in Bangladesh. By building bridges between civil society and government, the programme has fostered dialogue, trust, and collaboration. This progress clearly demonstrates the power of local leadership and participatory development. It is therefore especially encouraging to see the European Union, Canada, and other development partners joining the Nagorikata Programme.”
The High Commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh, Ajit Singh, said: “Canada is proud to stand with Bangladesh and our partners in expanding the Nagorikata: Civic Engagement Fund. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to inclusive governance, gender equality, and empowering civil society as catalysts for lasting democratic progress.”
Zinat Ara, Director General of the Department of Women Affairs, shared that she is closely engaged with and aware of the work being implemented under Nagorikata. She highlighted that the [rogramme’s strong focus on SDG 5 is particularly timely and important in the current context of women’s rights in Bangladesh.
KM Mamun Uzzaman, Director, NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB), noted that 25 individual projects under the Nagorikata Programme have already been approved and expressed NGOAB’s interest in continued collaboration.
The event also provided insights into Nagorikata’s operational framework, including grants management, capacity development, communications, and Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL). Strategic Partners and Grantees shared experiences from diverse thematic areas, illustrating how citizens’ voices and participation are being strengthened across different contexts.
A key highlight of the event was the formal acknowledgement of Nagorikata’s expansion, including the welcoming of the European Union as a new Development Partner. The expansion also includes additional technical support from UNOPS, alongside the Fund Management Agency, GFA Consulting Group, further strengthening Nagorikata’s capacity to support inclusive and effective civic engagement initiatives in Bangladesh.
The event concluded with reflections on the way forward, reaffirming the collective responsibility of civil society, the Government of Bangladesh, and Development Partners to strengthen civic spaces and enable meaningful citizen participation in governance and decision-making processes.