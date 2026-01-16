Nagorikata expansion event showcases support for civic engagement in Bangladesh

Representatives from civil society opened the event by setting the context of Nagorikata’s evolution. This was followed by reflections from Development Partners and government officials on how civic engagement aligns with national priorities and contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goals 5 and 16.

Advisor to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Sharmeen S Murshid, who also serves as Advisor to the Ministry of Social Welfare for the interim government, attended the event. She emphasised that civil society actors play a critical role in the journey towards a just and equitable society in Bangladesh and noted that a programme like Nagorikata is instrumental in strengthening their voices.

Ambassador Michael Miller, Head of the EU to Bangladesh, stated "The EU is honoured to join the Civic Engagement Fund - Nagorikata partnership with Canada and Switzerland. We believe in supporting civil society in Bangladesh, and our investment of EUR 6 million will ensure that our partners across the country have the means to provide services to citizens, act as a vital source of inspiration and ideas, and advocate in favour of essential reforms”