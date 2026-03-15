PM chairs meeting on ‘Farmer Card’ programme
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Sunday presided over a meeting on the ‘Farmer Card’ programme.
The meeting was held at 11:00 am at the Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat, said prime minister’s additional press secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.
Agriculture Minister Mohammed Aminur Rashid and State Minister Sultan Salauddin Tuku were present at the meeting.
Prime minister’s adviser for Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad and state minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam were also present at the meeting, among others.
Ruman said that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will formally inaugurate the ‘Farmer Card’ distribution programme on 14 April on the occasion of the Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla calendar.