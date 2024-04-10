Schedule of Eid jamaats in Dhaka
The holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Thursday as the moon of Shawwal month of 1445 Hijri has been sighted in the sky of Bangladesh this evening.
The main jamaat of the Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises here at 8.30 am, reports BSS.
If the congregation cannot be held due to inclement weather or any other unavoidable reason, it will be held at 9 am at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.
Another congregation of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be held at 8:30 am at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad.
Besides, five Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.
At Dhaka University, there will be two Eid jamaats at 8am and 9am at the central mosque. Also, there will be two other jamaats at Salimullah Muslim Hall and Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall at 8am
President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to offer the prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr along with hundreds of people from all walks of life at the National Eidgah Maidan.
Apart from the head of the state, other noted personalities, including chief justice, cabinet members, judges of the Supreme Court, lawmakers, senior political leaders and high civil and military officials will also say their prayers there.
The Eid jamaat will be held under the auspices of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Special arrangements have been made for women to offer Eid prayers at the national Eidgah. DMP has taken five-tier security measures to ensure law and order during Eid-ul-Fitr.