Rohingyas hold rally in Cox’s Bazar, demand safe repatriation

Thousands of forcibly displaced Rohingyas held rallies at different camps in Cox’s Bazar marking the sixth anniversary of their huge exodus. They demanded safe return to their homeland Myanmar.
"We don't want to stay in Bangladesh any long. Our only demand is the quick return to our homeland Myanmar," said Musa, a representative of Rohingyas at a camp.
Since 25 August in 2017, Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and other rights groups dubbed it as "genocide".
"We stand here today as survivors, witnesses, and victims of genocide. Six years have passed since that tragic day and yet the pursuit of justice from the international community remains elusive," Musa said.
Nearly 25,000 Rohingyas joined dozens of rallies with the biggest one held in Kutupalong camp with around 10,000 Rohingyas amid heavy rains.
"Till now no UN organisation or international community has taken any credible steps for repatriation; rather nowadays a vested quarter started suggesting we stay in Bangladesh," Musa claimed.
He said this is inhuman for Rohingyas to live away from their motherland.
Rohingyas gratefully acknowledge the remarkable humanitarian assistance provided by Bangladesh government, specially prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
"We are not just victims, we are survivors repeatedly asking them to ensure accountability," said Sayeeda, one of thousands Rohinyas in Cox's Bazar.
"Justice has been delayed, justice has been denied," Sayeeda said in a choked voice.
At the rally, the Rohingyas placed five demands :
"1. The Return of Rohingyas must be to the original lived homeland area of Myanmar's Arakan Rakhine.
2. Assurances of safety, security, and dignity, all within the upcoming summer.
3. Restored Myanmar citizenship with full citizenship rights like other 135 ethnic groups of Myanmar.
4. Let Rohingyas return and stay in Myanmar like before with peaceful coexistence with other ethnic groups as citizens.
5. Draw the attention of the international community and UN organization to take positive steps on repatriation."
In the last six years, not a single Rohingya went back home.
Myanmar agreed to take them back, but repatriation attempts failed several times due to trust deficit among the Rohingyas about their safety and security in Rakhine state.