Rohingyas hold rally in Cox’s Bazar, demand safe repatriation

Thousands of forcibly displaced Rohingyas held rallies at different camps in Cox’s Bazar marking the sixth anniversary of their huge exodus. They demanded safe return to their homeland Myanmar.

"We don't want to stay in Bangladesh any long. Our only demand is the quick return to our homeland Myanmar," said Musa, a representative of Rohingyas at a camp.

Since 25 August in 2017, Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and other rights groups dubbed it as "genocide".