NCP leader temporarily relieved over obstruction of ‘Ganer Artonad’ event at Shahbagh

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has temporarily relieved one of its leaders for obstructing the ‘Ganer Artonad’ (outcry of songs) programme at Shahbagh, which was organised to demand the unconditional release of Baul artist Abul Sarkar and justice for the attacks on Baul artists in Manikganj.

The party has also asked the leader to explain why he should not be permanently expelled.

The NCP leader is Ariful Islam, the party’s organiser for the southern region.