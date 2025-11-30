NCP leader temporarily relieved over obstruction of ‘Ganer Artonad’ event at Shahbagh
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has temporarily relieved one of its leaders for obstructing the ‘Ganer Artonad’ (outcry of songs) programme at Shahbagh, which was organised to demand the unconditional release of Baul artist Abul Sarkar and justice for the attacks on Baul artists in Manikganj.
The party has also asked the leader to explain why he should not be permanently expelled.
The NCP leader is Ariful Islam, the party’s organiser for the southern region.
In a letter signed on Saturday night by Sadia Farzana Dina, a member of the NCP’s office cell, Ariful was informed of his temporary release from duties and asked to submit a proper explanation.
The letter states that due to allegations of violating organisational discipline, he has been temporarily relieved from all party responsibilities under the directives of convener Nahid Islam and member secretary Akhter Hossen.
He has also been instructed to submit, within the next two working days, a proper explanation to Abdullah Al-Amin, head of the party’s disciplinary committee, regarding why he should not be permanently expelled from the party.
On last Friday afternoon, a platform called ‘Sampriti Jatra’, a left-leaning collective of writers, artists, rights activists, and political activists, called for the ‘Ganer Artonad’ programme at Shahbagh. As the event began on a stage set up in front of the National Museum, leaders and activists of an organisation named July Moncho arrived there with a procession. They objected to the programme organised in support of the Baul artists. At one stage, a scuffle broke out between the two sides.
Ariful Islam, convener of July Moncho, was seen leading the obstruction of the event. After the incident, multiple posts appeared on social media mentioning Ariful’s political affiliation with the NCP.
These posts also claimed that the accused Ariful is a former vice president of the Dhaka University Arts Faculty unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, now a banned organisation.