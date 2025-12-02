Local govt adviser’s Facebook post
Decision to declare Khaleda Zia a ‘VVIP’, will receive SSF protection
The government has decided to declare former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia as a ‘Very Very Important Person’ (VVIP). This designation will entitle her to protection from the Special Security Force (SSF).
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, the interim government’s adviser on local government, made the announcement in a post on his verified Facebook page at around 12:30 am on Tuesday.
In the post, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain wrote that the government had declared BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia as a VVIP. A corresponding notification has been issued by the Chief Adviser’s Office. The notification instructs that the SSF be deployed to ensure her security, with immediate effect.
Khaleda Zia, who is critically ill, has been bedridden in hospital since 23 November. She is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.
It is understood that following a sudden deterioration in her health, Khaleda Zia was moved to the ICU shortly after midnight on Sunday. There, physicians have placed her on ventilation and are continuing treatment.