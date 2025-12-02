Decision to declare Khaleda Zia a ‘VVIP’, will receive SSF protection

The government has decided to declare former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia as a ‘Very Very Important Person’ (VVIP). This designation will entitle her to protection from the Special Security Force (SSF).

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, the interim government’s adviser on local government, made the announcement in a post on his verified Facebook page at around 12:30 am on Tuesday.