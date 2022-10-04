‘Discrimination’ in promotion of education, health cadres

A teacher in the history department at Dhaka College got promoted to associate professor eight years ago. He did not get any promotion in all these years as there is no vacant post of professor.

Allegations are there that other than a few cadres including administration, police and foreign affairs, officers of other cadres are not promoted on time. The main reason for this is that these cadres are not promoted if there is no vacancy in upper posts. But the public administration and some other sector officials get promotions even if there are no vacant posts.

According to Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), there are 26 cadres in Bangladesh Civil Service. There is discrimination in terms of promotion and other facilities among the cadres.

BCS health and education cadres have the highest number of cadres. Currently, there is a total of 15,774 posts in the education cadre and 3,531 posts are vacant. Most of the officials of the education cadre are teaching at government colleges and a few are working in different education-related government offices.