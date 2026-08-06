Presidential election schedule announced, voting on 20 August

Akhter Ahmed, Senior Secretary of the EC Secretariat, announced the schedule for the presidential election today, Thursday.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin will serve as the returning officer for this election.

According to the schedule, nomination papers must be submitted on 13 August between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on 16 August, while the deadline for withdrawal of candidacies is 18 August.

Officials said that if only one candidate is nominated, they will be declared elected unopposed on 18 August. In such cases, voting is not required. If there are multiple candidates, voting will be held in the parliament session room in accordance with the rules.