Presidential election schedule announced, voting on 20 August
The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the presidential election. According to the schedule, the date for voting is set for 20 August.
If there are multiple candidates, voting will take place in the parliament session room on that day from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Akhter Ahmed, Senior Secretary of the EC Secretariat, announced the schedule for the presidential election today, Thursday.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin will serve as the returning officer for this election.
According to the schedule, nomination papers must be submitted on 13 August between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on 16 August, while the deadline for withdrawal of candidacies is 18 August.
Officials said that if only one candidate is nominated, they will be declared elected unopposed on 18 August. In such cases, voting is not required. If there are multiple candidates, voting will be held in the parliament session room in accordance with the rules.
According to the Presidential Election Act, a candidate's nomination paper requires one member of parliament as a proposer and another as a seconder. The candidate must also provide a consenting signature.
Following the introduction of parliamentary democracy in 1991, voting had to be held in a presidential election due to multiple candidates. Since then, candidates nominated by the ruling party have been elected uncontested every time.
According to the Presidential Election Act, 1991, the president is elected by the votes of members of parliament, with the Chief Election Commissioner acting as the returning officer.
The CEC's office will receive and scrutinise nomination papers, while polling, if required, will take place in the parliament chamber.
Former President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned on 24 July. Under the law, the EC must hold a presidential election within 90 days following a presidential resignation.