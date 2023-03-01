Month of independence begins

The month also made the nation proud for the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu, which has been recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as part of the world’s documentary heritage.

Five decades ago, the nation engaged in the war of independence in this month of March under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and earned a sovereign Bangladesh on 16 December, 1971 after fighting against the Pakistani occupation forces for around nine months.

March is depicted in the country’s history as a month of grief as well as inspiration and dedication for the freedom of the country and the people.

The struggle for independence started escalating from the beginning of March in 1971 when the then Pakistani dictator postponed the scheduled 3 March session of the then National Assembly as part of their conspiracy against the peaceful and legitimate movement of Bangalee.