3 secretaries, including PMO secretary, removed
Three secretaries, including the secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), who had most recently been serving at the office of the former chief adviser, have been removed from their posts and attached to the Ministry of Public Administration.
The decision was announced through separate notifications issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Monday.
The officials attached to the Ministry of Public Administration are: Md Saifullah Panna, secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office; Rehana Parveen, secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education; and, Md Kamal Uddin, secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
The changes in these key positions have been effected within a week of the new government, led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), assuming office.
In the three days preceding the formation of the new government, two top officials in public administration stepped down voluntarily. They were cabinet secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid and principal secretary to the chief adviser M Siraj Uddin Miah.
Subsequently, Nasimul Ghani, who had been serving as senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs on a contractual basis, was appointed cabinet secretary.
In addition, retired secretary ABM Abdus Sattar was appointed on contract as principal secretary to the prime minister. He had previously served as private secretary to the BNP chairman.
More changes likely
Sources within the Secretariat indicate that further changes in the administration may be forthcoming. Appointments are expected to be made to at least four vacant secretary-level posts, including that of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
There may also be changes involving several secretaries currently serving on contract.
Moreover, significant reshuffles are anticipated in field administration, including at the level of deputy commissioners (DCs). Officials believe that similar changes may occur within the police and other government departments.
Discussions and speculation regarding potential appointments and transfers are already under way among officials and staff, with some actively seeking new postings.
Following the fall of the Bangladesh Awami League government in the mass uprising of 5 August 2024, an interim government led by professor Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August that year. The interim administration subsequently initiated sweeping changes within the bureaucracy.
Within the first six months alone, 14 senior secretaries and secretaries, one Grade-1 officer, and 19 additional secretaries were sent into compulsory retirement. During the same period, 23 senior secretaries and secretaries, two Grade-1 officers, and 51 additional secretaries were made Officers on Special Duty (OSD). Some more officials were designated OSD in subsequent months.
At the same time, several key positions, including secretary-level posts, were filled on a contractual basis. According to sources at the Ministry of Public Administration, at least 16 officials are currently serving on contract at the rank of secretary or equivalent.
Concerned officials note that it is not unusual for a new government to introduce changes within public administration. However, they express hope that the present administration will refrain from partisan appointments, will not compromise merit in favour of political considerations, and will ensure that no official is subjected to retribution.
The ruling BNP’s election manifesto includes a commitment in this regard. It pledges to build a “Meritocratic Bangladesh”, wherein merit, integrity, creativity, competence, experience and training will serve as the sole criteria for recruitment, transfer and promotion in both civil and military administration.
It further promises to ensure that no individual is unjustly deprived of opportunity.