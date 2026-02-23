3 secretaries, including PMO secretary, removed

Three secretaries, including the secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), who had most recently been serving at the office of the former chief adviser, have been removed from their posts and attached to the Ministry of Public Administration.

The decision was announced through separate notifications issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Monday.

The officials attached to the Ministry of Public Administration are: Md Saifullah Panna, secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office; Rehana Parveen, secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education; and, Md Kamal Uddin, secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.