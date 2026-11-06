Dhaka University still requires students to visit bank to pay Tk 1 fine
The fine is just Tk 1. Yet a Dhaka University student has to go to a bank and stand in a queue to pay it. This is what happens when students return library books eight or nine days late.
In an age of technology-driven services, the requirement to visit a bank to pay a fine of just Tk 1 may seem astonishing to many. Yet this system has been in place for years at Dhaka University’s Central Library and the Science Library under its supervision. Although many other university services are now available online, the method of paying library fines has remained unchanged.
The issue has come under renewed discussion following a social media post by a Dhaka University student. Nabila Haque, a student of the Department of Physics in the 2023-24 academic session, wrote about it on her Facebook account on Thursday.
In an age of technology-driven services, the requirement to visit a bank to pay a fine of just Tk 1 may seem astonishing to many. Yet this system has been in place for years at Dhaka University’s Central Library and the Science Library under its supervision.
Nabila Haque was fined Tk 1 by the university’s Science Library for returning a book eight or nine days late. She has to deposit the money at the Janata Bank branch in the university’s Teacher-Student Centre (TSC).
University sources say the Science Library operates under Dhaka University’s Central Library. However, the libraries of the university’s various halls and departments follow their own rules.
The student’s post includes a photograph of a library fine collection form. Alongside her name, department, hall and library card details, the amount of the fine is listed as “Tk 1”. The form bears the signature of a library official dated 3 November.
One-taka paper notes are now rarely seen in everyday transactions. On 29 May 2025, Bangladesh Bank announced the introduction of newly designed banknotes, but the list did not include a one-taka note. However, one-taka coins remain in circulation.
Student questions the hassle over Tk 1
Prothom Alo spoke to the student who was fined. She said the book’s return deadline fell during the Puja holidays, so she could not return it on time. In her words, “Having to go to the bank over just one taka is frustrating.”
Mohammad Mostakim, a student of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall who regularly studies at the university’s Central Library, told Prothom Alo, “The university could bring this fine payment process under its online services. Having to go all the way to the bank and stand in a queue to pay a fine of just one taka is a form of harassment for students.”
Mostakim said many university services could now be accessed online. If students were allowed to pay fines online as well, it would save them both time and trouble.
Prothom Alo spoke to the student who was fined. She said the book’s return deadline fell during the Puja holidays, so she could not return it on time. In her words, “Having to go to the bank over just one taka is frustrating.”
Two different fine rates on the website
Dhaka University’s Central Library website lists two different rates for fines on late book returns.
The ‘Fine Details’ section of the website states that students are fined 50 paisa for delays during the first and second weeks, Tk 1 during the third and fourth weeks, and Tk 3 from the fifth week onwards. However, it is not clear whether these amounts apply to each week or represent the total fine for the specified periods.
On the other hand, Rule 14 of the library’s ordinance-based regulations, also published on the same website, stipulates a fine of 25 paisa per book for each week or part of a week that a student is late in returning it. According to that rule, the fine is supposed to be collected in cash at the university’s Accounts Office. Yet students currently have to go to a bank to pay the fine.
In other words, there are discrepancies between the fine rates and collection procedures stated in the ordinance-based regulations and those listed elsewhere on the university website. The website provides no explanation as to whether these rules have been changed since publication or which rules are currently in effect.
Other fees can be paid online, but not a one-taka fine
The requirement to visit a bank to pay a fine of just Tk 1 raises further questions in light of the university’s own initiatives.
In a notice issued on 13 May 2025, Dhaka University’s Public Relations Office announced that, starting from the 2024-25 academic session, first-year students would be able to pay various fees, including departmental, institute and hall deposits, either online or at the relevant offices.
The university authorities said the initiative had been taken to reduce students’ difficulties. As a result, they would no longer have to stand in long queues at banks as they had in the past.
In other words, while the university has introduced a system in some areas to spare students the inconvenience of standing in bank queues, the Central Library of the same university still leaves a bank as the only option for paying a fine of just Tk 1.
Thousands of students use Dhaka University’s Central Library. It is reasonable to have deadlines for returning books and rules for imposing fines. But when the fine amounts to just Tk 1, questions arise over the rationale for making students visit a bank and go through a formal payment process.
‘A 40- to 50-year-old rule, it is illogical’
Professor Kazi Mostak Gausul Hoq, acting librarian of Dhaka University’s Central Library, considers the requirement to visit a bank to pay a one-taka fine illogical.
He told Prothom Alo that collecting a one-taka fine through a bank was unreasonable. The system had been in place for a long time—around 40 to 50 years, or even longer.
The librarian said that bank payment was currently the only way to deposit fines. However, he would discuss with the higher authorities whether an alternative arrangement could be introduced for paying small amounts.
The fine payment process is also a form of ‘punishment’
Dhaka University Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Mohammed Almujaddade Alfasane, however, believes the process of paying fines is also intended to make students more careful.
He told Prothom Alo that all financial transactions at Dhaka University are conducted through banks, which is why fines for late book returns also have to be paid there. The process students have to go through to pay even a small fine serves as a form of punishment. It also reminds them not to deliberately delay returning books in the future.
However, the pro-vice-chancellor said the university would take steps to change the old system. He said initiatives would be taken to bring these services online. The university administration would also work on allowing students to pay fines using QR codes.
Thousands of students use Dhaka University’s Central Library. It is reasonable to have deadlines for returning books and rules for imposing fines. But when the fine amounts to just Tk 1, questions arise over the rationale for making students visit a bank and go through a formal payment process.