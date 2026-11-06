Dhaka University still requires students to visit bank to pay Tk 1 fine

The fine is just Tk 1. Yet a Dhaka University student has to go to a bank and stand in a queue to pay it. This is what happens when students return library books eight or nine days late.

In an age of technology-driven services, the requirement to visit a bank to pay a fine of just Tk 1 may seem astonishing to many. Yet this system has been in place for years at Dhaka University’s Central Library and the Science Library under its supervision. Although many other university services are now available online, the method of paying library fines has remained unchanged.

The issue has come under renewed discussion following a social media post by a Dhaka University student. Nabila Haque, a student of the Department of Physics in the 2023-24 academic session, wrote about it on her Facebook account on Thursday.