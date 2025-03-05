Earthquake jolts parts of the country including Dhaka
An earthquake was felt across parts of Bangladesh at 11:36 am today, Wednesday, according to Rubayet Kabir, the Officer-in-Charge of the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre at the Meteorological Department.
Kabir confirmed to Prothom Alo that the earthquake originated near the India-Myanmar border, approximately 449 kilometres from Dhaka.
The magnitude at the epicentre was recorded at 5.6, classifying it as a moderate earthquake.
As of now, no reports of damage or casualties have been received. However, this marks the fourth earthquake in different parts of the country within the last 10 days.