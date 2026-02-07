Shops and shopping malls to remain closed for 2 days nationwide

All shops, business establishments and shopping malls across the country, including capital Dhaka, will remain closed on 11 and 12 February in connection with the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) elections. The Bangladesh Shop Owners’ Association announced this decision in a press release today, Saturday.

The press release said that the 13th parliamentary election and a referendum will be held on Thursday, 12 February.

In line with the government’s decision, and to ensure public participation in voting and to facilitate the exercise of voting rights, it has been decided to keep shops, business establishments and shopping malls closed nationwide on Wednesday and Thursday.