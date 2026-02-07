13th Jatiya Sangsad Election
Shops and shopping malls to remain closed for 2 days nationwide
All shops, business establishments and shopping malls across the country, including capital Dhaka, will remain closed on 11 and 12 February in connection with the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) elections. The Bangladesh Shop Owners’ Association announced this decision in a press release today, Saturday.
The press release said that the 13th parliamentary election and a referendum will be held on Thursday, 12 February.
In line with the government’s decision, and to ensure public participation in voting and to facilitate the exercise of voting rights, it has been decided to keep shops, business establishments and shopping malls closed nationwide on Wednesday and Thursday.
In addition, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has declared Tuesday, 10 February, a general holiday for workers and employees of various industrial establishments in industrial zones. As a result, industrial workers will have three consecutive days off on 10, 11 and 12 February.
The government has declared a general holiday on 11 February, the day before the election. Election Day itself (12 February) is already a public holiday. The following two days, Friday and Saturday, are weekly holidays. As a result, there will be several consecutive days off in connection with the election.