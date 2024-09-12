Former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia arrested
Former commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Asaduzzaman Mia has been arrested from the capital’s Mohakhali area.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested him around 11:00 pm on Wednesday and taken him to Khilgaon police station, RAB legal and media wing director Lt. Col. Muneem Ferdous confirmed BSS.
Asaduzzaman was arrested in connection with a murder case filed with the police station, he added.
Asaduzzaman Mia served as the DMP commissioner from 2015 to 2019. Later, the government appointed him on contract as the chief executive officer of a cell on national security affairs. The contract was ended in September 2022.
He came to discussion anew in June this year following media reports of his huge amount of wealth.