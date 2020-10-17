Middlemen to be brought under registration to avoid fraud

According to RMMRU, 19 per cent of the people can’t even go overseas despite paying the money. In 2018, the workers lost a total of Tk 27.06 billion (Tk 2,706 crore), falling prey to middlemen. And 32 per cent of the workers went abroad to find no job or face other forms of harassment.

Even though they are regularly cheated, the migrants are more comfortable dealing with the known faces of the middlemen. These middlemen deal with everything for the migrants, from arranging the passports to seeing them off at the airport. This pushes up the costs at every step. The recruiting agencies have no network or employees at a field level. The middlemen recruit workers for them.

BAIRA said that in 1985, there was a system for middlemen to avail registration from the recruiting agencies. The agencies would then have to bear all the liabilities of the middlemen. They would have to face legal cases. Finally that system was cancelled. The agencies will not be able to control the middlemen. The government had issued directives at one point of time for recruiting agencies to set up offices at the district level, but that never materialised.