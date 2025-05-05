Reforms necessary before election: EU ambassador
European Union ambassador and head of delegation Michael Miller said when the national election would be held is a decision of Bangladesh, but it is necessary to complete reforms before election, and there is no pressure on it from the EU.
Michael Miller made these remarks at the DCAB Talk organised by Diplomatic Correspondents' Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday.
The EU ambassador said they hoped political parties and interim government would work together on reforms.
Replying to a query, Michael Miller said the EU even is interested in providing assistance to elections, but the government of Bangladesh would determine when elections would be held.
Replying to another query, he said transparency must be ensured in the trial of the people involved in July mass upraising causalities.
A political changeover brought a big opportunity for reforms and that must be utilised now, he said.
About the humanitarian corridor, the EU ambassador said humanitarian assistances are needed on the both sides of the border. So, everyone receives relief assistances equally must be ensured.
Replying to a query, Michael Miller said if incumbent government wants to repatriate the money laundered to the EU countries, they should contact the respective countries along with adequate data and information.
DCAB President AKM Moinuddin moderated the event and General Secretary Arifuzzaman Mamun delivered the address of welcome.