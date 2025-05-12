Eid journey: Train ticket sales to begin 21 May
The Bangladesh Railway authorities have decided to begin advance train ticket sales considering 7 June as the tentative date for Eid-ul-Azha. As always, the railway will sell seven days' train tickets under special arrangements before Eid.
Ticket sales for this train journey home for Eid will begin on 21 May. Considering passengers’ convenience, 100 per cent of the tickets will be sold online this time as well.
Secretary at the ministry of railways, Md Fahimul Islam stated this at a meeting of concerned quarters held at the Bidyut Bhaban in the capital today, Monday. During the meeting, he said that Eid trips will commence from 31 May, and ticket sales will begin 10 days in advance.
According to railway’s decision, ticket sales for all intercity trains operating in the western zone will begin at 8:00 am, while sales for all trains operating in the eastern zone will start at 2:00 pm.
While announcing the dates for advance ticket sales, the railway ministry secretary stated that tickets for intercity train on 31 May will be sold on 21 May, tickets for 1 June will be sold on 22 May, tickets for 2 June on 23 May, tickets for 3 June on 24 May, tickets for 4 June on 25 May, tickets for 5 June on 26 May and tickets for 6 June will be sold on 27 May.
Among others adviser to the ministry of road transport and bridges along with the ministry of railways Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the ministry of local government, rural development and cooperatives along with the ministry of youth and sports Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, special assistant to the chief adviser at the ministry of road transport and bridges Sheikh Moinuddin, special assistant for home affairs Khuda Bakhsh Chowdhury, senior secretary of the road transport and highways division Md. Ehsanul Haque, and secretary of the bridge division Mohammad Abdur Rouf were present at the meeting.