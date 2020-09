Mazeda Begum, mother of fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim, passed away in a hospital of Khulna on Monday night, reports UNB.

She was 73.

Mazeda Begum was suffering from old-age complications and breathed her last at City Medical College Hospital at 11:53pm.

Her namaj-e-janaza will be held at Tarabunia Eidgah premises in Nazirpur, Pirojpur district around 10:00am, said a handout.