Ministry to offer financial support to promote research in energy, power sector: Nasrul

A total of 788 students of the university received the academic awards for Spring Semester while 423 for Summer Semester and 572 for Autumn Semester in the function.
Appreciating the IUB move, the state minister said incentives and encouragement should be continued for good works of the new generation.
He said reaching electricity to the grassroots level has resulted in expansion of economic activities.
Nasrul Hamid mentioned that a resolution was accepted by the United Nations to upgrade Bangladesh to the developing country’s category from the least developed countries (LDCs).
Now the young generation has to work to implement the vision to become a developed nation by 2041, he said.
He urged the young people to get mentally prepared to match them with the developed world.
He also focused on the potentials of renewable energy in the country and advised the IUB authority to set up a rooftop solar power system on the roof of the university buildings with the help of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA).