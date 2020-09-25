Missing college student found dead in Jhenaidah

Prothom Alo English Desk
The body of a college student was recovered from near a paddy field at Aushia village in Shoilakupa upazila of Jhenaidah on Thursday night, four days after he had gone missing, reports UNB.



The deceased was identified as Sujon Hossain, 20, son of Zillur Rahman of the village.









Quoting locals, Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Shailakupa police station, said Sujon came out from his house on Sunday for purchasing fertiliser but did not return.



Later, Sujon's family lodged a general diary at Shailakupa Police Station. Police detained three suspects - Shakib, Hridoy and Nazmul - in this connection.



After interrogation, police unearth the body of Sujon, buried near the paddy filed on Thursday night.



Police suspected that a group of young men killed him because of previous enmity over sharing money, said the OC.

